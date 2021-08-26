Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire







Seven persons, including a child, sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at the ground floor of a building from gas pipeline explosion in Dhaka's Mirpur area early Thursday.

Injured Rawshan Ara Begum, 70, mother of the house owner Rafiqul Islam, Rafiqul's brother Shafiqul Islam, 35, his sister Rina Begum, 50, tenants Naznin Akhter, 25, her daughter Nawshin, 5, Renu Begum, 35, and passers by Sazzad Hossain, 30, are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institite Of Burn And Plastic Surgery.







Owner Rafiqul Islam said the gas pipeline exploded with a big bang due to leakage at about 1pm and, later, the fire originated at the ground floor of a four-storey building, leaving seven injured.







TF



