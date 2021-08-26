Putin, Xi to jointly combat Afghan ‘threats’

MOSCOW, Aug 25: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed their countries will step up efforts to counter "threats" emerging from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

In a phone call, the two leaders "expressed their readiness to step up efforts to combat threats of terrorism and drug trafficking

coming from the territory of Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement. They also spoke of the "importance of establishing peace" in Afghanistan and "preventing the spread of instability to adjacent regions".

Putin and Xi "agreed to intensify bilateral contacts" and "make the most of the potential" of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that is due to convene for a summit in Tajikistan next month.

Several ex-Soviet republics in Central Asia -- where Moscow holds military bases -- share a border both with Afghanistan and China. While Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul, Putin has warned of Afghan militants entering neighbouring countries as refugees.

Putin has also criticised the involvement of outside powers in Afghanistan's domestic affairs and said Moscow had "learnt lessons" from the Soviet Union's decade-long invasion of the country. For its part, after the Taliban swept to power on August 15, China said it is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative relations" with Afghanistan.

Putin said Russia would not interfere in Afghanistan and that Moscow had learned from the Soviet occupation of the country, a week after the Taliban swept back into power.

"We're not going to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs or involve our military in a conflict where everyone is against each other," Putin said at a gathering of officials from the ruling United Russia party. "The Soviet Union had its own experience in this country. We have learned the lessons we needed," he said.

Moscow invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to support an Afghan communist government in conflict with Muslim guerrilla fighters. The decade-long war there left up to two million Afghans dead, forced seven million more from their homes and led to the deaths of more than 14,000 Soviet troops. -AFP

Putin's comments came after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said US forces were "pawning off" Afghans fleeing the Taliban to neighbouring Moscow-allied Central Asia. On a visit to Hungary, Lavrov said the United States was trying to convince "several Central Asian countries" to take in Afghans who previously worked with US forces in the now Taliban-controlled country. He alleged that Washington tells the countries the Afghans will only be there temporarily.

"They say it's for a few months because they need time to make them visas," Lavrov said at a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest.

"Afghans who worked with US forces were probably security checked inside out. Why do you need two more months to give these people a visa?" he asked, accusing the United States of a lack of respect for Central Asian nations.

Around 1,500 Afghans have crossed into neighbouring Uzbekistan after the Taliban takeover and are living in tents near the border, according to the Afghan embassy in Tashkent. Putin complained last week about Western countries trying to place Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries "before obtaining visas to the United States or other countries."

Putin has warned against an influx of refugees from Afghanistan, saying militants could enter Russia under the guise of seeking asylum. Several former Soviet republics in Central Asia share a border both with Afghanistan and Russia, he told officials on Sunday.

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul. The Kremlin said Tuesday it was "attentively watching" the "disagreements" on whether to extend an August 31 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, China has established its first diplomatic contact with the Taliban in Kabul after the terrorist group took control of Afghanistan and the two sides now have "unimpeded and effective communication", a Chinese official said on Wednesday.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

"China and the Afghan Taliban have unimpeded and effective communication and consultation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked about the talks between the deputy head of the Taliban's political office Abdul Salam Hanafi and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu in Kabul.

"Kabul is naturally an important platform and channel for us to discuss key issues," Wang said, without disclosing the details.

"China respects the Afghan people's independent decision on their own future and destiny, supports the implementation of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned principle, and stands ready to continue to develop good-neighbourly relations of friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan and play a constructive role in the peace and reconstruction of the country," he said.

China along with Pakistan and Russia kept its embassy open in Kabul while India, the US and other countries closed down their diplomatic missions after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Since the Taliban entry into Kabul which had caught the world by surprise resulting in large scale evacuations by the US and its allies, China which had hosted a Taliban delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar last month remained calm and called for an inclusive government in Kabul.

In his talks with Baradar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had asked the Taliban to sever its links with terror groups especially the Uygur Muslim militant group from Xinjiang, the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Baradar reportedly assured Wang that the Taliban will not permit the ETIM from operating from Afghanistan and called for Chinese investments in the war-torn country.

After the Taliban took control of Kabul, China called for the formation of an open, inclusive, and broadly representative government adopting moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and conform to the aspiration of its people and the common expectation of the international community.

