Court asks PBI to probe Evaly MD, Chair on charges of fraud

A Sirajganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the allegations against e-commerce-based platform Evaly's Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Russell and Chairman Shamima Nasrin on charges of fraud and customer harassment.

Jasmine Ara, the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court of Sirajganj delivered the order after hearing on a case filed by Md Raj, a resident of Kamarkhand Upazila in the district.

Complainant lawyer Manjurul Islam Sohag said that the court has taken the case into cognizance and directed the PBI to submit a report after investigation.

According to the case statement, on May 4 this year, Md Raj ordered the purchase of five products, including a television, a pen drive and a calendaring iron from Evaly, paying

a total of Tk 50,737 for the products.

The products were supposed to be delivered within 7 to 45 working days after placing the order. But the products have not been delivered to him despite the passage of 3 months after the orders were placed and the payment paid.

A Bangladesh Bank report said Evaly took Tk 214 crore from their customers up until March 14 this year, but it did not deliver the products to them. Besides, the platform is yet to pay Tk 190 crore to its merchants.

Evaly's current assets are worth only Tk 65 crore, which means that the platform would only be able to pay 16 per cent of its dues to customers and merchants with their total assets.

As of July 15, the total liabilities of the e-commerce platform, including advances taken from customers, debts to suppliers and other business debts, amounted to Tk 543 crore. Besides, there is additional debt of Tk1 crore for shareholder equity, says a statement submitted to the commerce ministry on Wednesday.







