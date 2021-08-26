Writ filed seeking order to stop character assassination

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking directives to take necessary steps to remove and stop further spread of any and all media reports, videos and pictures assassinating individuals' character from online platforms.

It also further sought the HC to remove images and videos of actor Pori Moni and DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain from all platforms including media reports.

Supreme Court lawyer

Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed filed the writ petition on Wednesday as public interest litigation where the Information Ministry, BTRC and other concerned authorities have been made the respondents.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah may hear the writ petition.

The writ also sought directions to remove videos of the personal lives of the deceased college student Mosarat Munia and JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury.

In the petition, she requested the HC to issue a rule asking the authorities concerned to show cause as to why they should not be directed to remove such incidents.

Lawyer Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed told journalists that such reports, videos and pictures are assassinating individuals' character through breaching right to privacy and exposing their private life in public.

'We can see that reports are being published with personal pictures and videos through various social media including mainstream media outlets. This is being done especially targeting the character of women,' Tasmiah said.

Law enforcement agencies are also not taking into account the dignity of a woman while briefing media as prescribed under the Constitution of the country.

It is understood that the law will take its own course; however, some media platforms are seemingly treating this incident to humiliate women -- putting more emphasis on with whom Pori Moni had close connections with rather than finding out whether she has been rightly accused in the narcotics case or not, the petition says.

Earlier this month, news has been published in the newspapers that Pori Moni stayed with police official Saqlain as long as 18 hours at his residence in the capital. The CCTV footage of it has also come in the hands of newsmen.

Besides, a video of birthday cake cutting went viral on social media--Facebook and YouTube-- on August 10.

Later, ADC Saqlain was transferred to the DMP's Public Order Management (POM), West Division, from the Detective Branch.











