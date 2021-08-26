Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire

The current central committee of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was announced on September 19 in 2019 with Fazlur Rahman Khokon and Iqbal Hossain Shamol president and general secretary respectively.

According to the constitution of JCD, the tenure of the central committee is 2 years. So, their tenure is supposed to expire on September 18 this year.

In the last two years, they could not form the full central committee. Usually they conduct their organizational activities with a committee of 60-members whereas it should be a 151-member committee in accordance with their constitution.

Besides, the organization has around 145 organizational districts across the country. Their tenure is of one year. It was learnt that more than hundred such committees have expired.

In the meantime, the central committee formed with only 42 fresh district committees including university and colleges that are equivalent to district committees.

On the other hand, they formed a total of 1,453 upazilla and upazilla equivalent, college and municipal committees across the country. More than 200 such units are left with expired committees, says Iqbal Hossain Shamol, central general secretary of the organization.

Allegations of 'committee business' has been brought against the central president and general secretary.

JCD sources said,

Rupganj Upazilla committee of Narayanganj district was sold at Tk 40 lakh and Sarail Upazilla committee of Brahmanbaria district was sold at Tk 45 lakh. Apart from these, some other upazilla committees also fetched hefty amount of money.

Expressing ignorance of financial transactions and acknowledging some aberration in the two committees, Iqbal Hossain Shamol said, they have announced 1,453 upazilla, college and municipal committees and it is not impossible to have such issues with one or two of them.

Later, the Sarail upazilla committee was cancelled and the Rupganj committee was postponed after facing wide criticism.

He also said the central committee did not announce the committees directly rather it monitored the district committee in the formation of them.

Shamol said, "We learnt, there were no financial transactions but some problems with the leaders in those committees."

"If anyone is found guilty of financial transactions, we will take action against them," the general secretary added.

Asked if the current committee will remain active after the end of the tenure, he said it's all up to Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of BNP.

"We will obey whatever he says as he is our organizational guardian," Shamol added.

On the other hand, the core committees in the capital such as Dhaka College, Govt Bangla College, Kabi Nazrul Govt College, Govt Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University are running with the more than 5 years old expired committees.

In this regard, Shamol said they are working to announce fresh committees in those units.

He also said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to focus on humanitarian works more than that of organizational activities.

Fazlur Rahman Khokon, central president of JCD, did not respond to this correspondent despite several calls and messages.

However, the central committee formed a Dhaka University (DU) convening committee on December 24 in 2019 with Rakibul Islam Rakib and Amanullah Aman as the convener and member secretary respectively.

The committee was instructed to form the hall committees of the university within three months. The convening committee set up committees in 12 male dormitories while the committees of Salimullah Muslim Hall and 5 female halls were not announced.

A number of post aspirants said, the committee of Salimullah Muslim Hall was not announced due to the senior leaders' internal problems and the committees of female halls were not formed due to inadequate female leaders and activists. Besides, only two female leaders got post in the 60-members central committee of JCD.

Acknowledging the girls reluctance to join JCD politics, Rakibul Islam Rakib, said the girls are afraid of false cases filed by the government on trumped up charges.

He also said a number of female students are constantly contacting them.

Earlier, JCD DU branch Mehedi-Bashar committee could not announce its full committee within the fixed time.

Moreover, the leaders and activists of JCD are hardly seen on the DU campus for several years. Although they tried to conduct their activities ahead of DUCSU election in 2019 but could not create an atmosphere to stay there. Sometimes they come but due to restriction and several attacks from BCL, they are now almost inactive on the campus. Notably, they obtain no seats in the DUCSU election in 2019.

A post aspirant in the DU committee, under the condition not to be named told this correspondent that the senior leaders' arbitrariness and lack of coordination are the key reasons behind the delay in forming full committee of DU branch.

A central JCD leader said it is not possible to form new committee at DU and other institutions in the capital until the educational institutions reopen.









