Dengue claims 2 more lives: 278 hospitalised



A dengue patient lies on a bed in the Mitford Hospital in the capital. With the onslaught of dengue mosquitoes along with corona pandemic has made people's lives unbearable. The picture was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

So far, dengue has claimed lives of 40 people. Twelve people died in July while 28 in August.

Among the new patients, 230 patients were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 48 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 1,090 patients diagnosed with dengue fever were receiving treatment in different hospitals in the country till filing this report.

Of them, 987 patients were receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 103 were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 8,853 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 7,721 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.







