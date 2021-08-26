Govt to finalise list of beneficiaries of fair price programme

After four years of introduction of the Food Ministry's Food Friendly Programme (FFP), also known as fair price rice selling programme, the Ministry has taken initiative to update final lists of beneficiaries along with fresh inclusion of around 50,000 new beneficiaries.

Though the fair price programme was initiated for country's 50 lakh families, the actual number of beneficiaries is less than the figure. Some of the names of beneficiaries were excluded from the lists earlier due to various disputes while a huge number of people died.

Updating the data, fresh lists of 50 lakh beneficiaries will be prepared before starting the fair price rice selling programme at the beginning of September. More than 2.75 crore people of 50 lakh families will get 30kg rice at Tk 10 per kg for three months from September to November.

According to officials of Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food, number of beneficiary families was found 46,500 less than targeted 50 lakh in a field level report. Following the ministry instruction, field level officials have sent fresh proposals for filling up the number.

The DG Food authority has been compiling the reports sent from field administration. Including the fresh names, they will publish final lists before starting the FFP rice sale in September.

According to DG Food officials, the lists sent from country's 492 upazilas upon scrutiny showed that the number of beneficiaries was less than the target in 224 upazilas. The new

inclusions will be for the upazilas. At the same time, names of dead people will be replaced with new one.

Regarding replacement and fresh inclusion, Ministry's Additional Secretary Khwaza Abdul Hannan on Tuesday told this correspondent that as the number of beneficiaries was less than the target, the ministry is fulfilling the target with fresh names scrutinizing lists of field administration.

Considering rice price hike and miseries of distressed poor and ultra poor, the Ministry launched FFP in 2017, so that they can get rice easily with minimum price to survive. The FFP continued during the Coronavirus pandemic period as a regular social safety net programmes.

Under the FFP, country's 50 lakh people gets 30kg rice for five months a year in two phases considering the months as lean period. The months, are- March to April in first phase and September to November in second phase.

While talking to this correspondent, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder recently told that Bangladesh has now adequate stock of food grain due to the government's successful internal procurement drive of Boro and import from different countries to enhance its stock.

As a result, there would be no problem to start the FFP for rice sale among the people within due time. The programme will be started from September and continue till November. It would also help create space in the government godowns releasing earlier stocks of food grain, he added.







