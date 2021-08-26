Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Front Page

Govt to finalise list of beneficiaries of fair price programme

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

After four years of introduction of the Food Ministry's Food Friendly Programme (FFP), also known as fair price rice selling programme, the Ministry has taken initiative to update final lists of beneficiaries along with fresh inclusion of around 50,000 new beneficiaries.
Though the fair price programme was initiated for country's 50 lakh families, the actual number of beneficiaries is less than the figure. Some of the names of beneficiaries were excluded from the lists earlier due to various disputes while a huge number of people died.
Updating the data, fresh lists of 50 lakh beneficiaries will be prepared before starting the fair price rice selling programme at the beginning of September. More than 2.75 crore people of 50 lakh families will get 30kg rice at Tk 10 per kg for three months from September to November.
According to officials of Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food, number of beneficiary families was found 46,500 less than targeted 50 lakh in a field level report. Following the ministry instruction, field level officials have sent fresh proposals for filling up the number.
The DG Food authority has been compiling the reports sent from field administration. Including the fresh names, they will publish final lists before starting the FFP rice sale in September.
According to DG Food officials, the lists sent from country's 492 upazilas upon scrutiny showed that the number of beneficiaries was less than the target in 224 upazilas. The new
inclusions will be for the upazilas. At the same time, names of dead people will be replaced with new one.
Regarding replacement and fresh inclusion, Ministry's Additional Secretary Khwaza Abdul Hannan on Tuesday told this correspondent that as the number of beneficiaries was less than the target, the ministry is fulfilling the target with fresh names scrutinizing lists of field administration.
Considering rice price hike and miseries of distressed poor and ultra poor, the Ministry launched FFP in 2017, so that they can get rice easily with minimum price to survive. The FFP continued during the Coronavirus pandemic period as a regular social safety net programmes.
Under the FFP, country's 50 lakh people gets 30kg rice for five months a year in two phases considering the months as lean period. The months, are- March to April in first phase and September to November in second phase.
While talking to this correspondent, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder recently told that Bangladesh has now adequate stock of food grain due to the government's successful internal procurement drive of Boro and import from different countries to enhance its stock.
As a result, there would be no problem to start the FFP for rice sale among the people within due time. The programme will be started from September and continue till November. It would also help create space in the government godowns releasing earlier stocks of food grain, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US seeks to divide Asia: China
Putin, Xi to jointly combat Afghan ‘threats’
Taliban urge women to stay home as fighters not yet trained to respect them
WB halts Afghan aid after Taliban takeover
Court asks PBI to probe Evaly MD, Chair on charges of fraud
Writ filed seeking order to stop character assassination
Sholoshahar area goes under knee-deep water after a heavy rainfall
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft