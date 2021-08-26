Video
Thursday, 26 August, 2021
PM to inaugurate Bhumi Bhaban Complex soon

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

The Bhumi Bhaban Complex built at Tejgaon in the capital at a cost of Tk 180 crore will be inaugurated in September this year.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the complex which is considered to be a 'one-stop-service' hub for land related services.
During her visit to the Land Ministry on September 18 in 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed all departments and agencies serving under the Land Ministry to
come under one roof and take steps to provide 'One-Stop Service' to people.
Under her direction, the initiative was taken to construct a 'land building complex' to accommodate all offices and agencies under the Ministry.
At present, the offices of the Land Reform Board, Land Appeal Board and Land Records and Survey Department are located at different places in Dhaka city.
The location of all these offices in a same building will facilitate the process of land related services.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday visited the building being built at Tejgaon and saw the latest progress of the construction work.
Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman, Acting Chairman of Land Reforms Board Zahida Khanam, Director General of Land Records and Survey Department Moazzem Hossain, Ministry's Additional Secretary Pradeep Kumar Das, Project Director of Bhumi Bhaban Khaled Hossain, also Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Division, PWD Superintending Engineer Satinath Basak and officials concerned were present during the visit.
According to project profile, a day-care center has been set up at the complex for the convenience of working women. The building has also with sewerage treatment plant system.
A Bangabandhu Corner and Mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been established in the complex.


