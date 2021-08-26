114 more people die, 4,966 infected with C-19

Some 114 people died from Covid-19 on Wednesday. Among the deceased, 62 were men and 52 were women, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, two were within 21 to 30 years old, five between 31 and 40, 11 between 41 and 50, 26 between 51 and 60, 40 between 61 and 70, 25 between 71 and 80, three between 81 and 90, and two between 91 and 100 years old, DGHS press release also added.

The daily death toll was the same as Tuesday.

The press release said, the total number of Covid-19

deaths in the country now stands at 25,627 and the death rate stands at 1.73 per cent.

A total of 33,640 samples were tested across the country and at least 4,966 new infections were recorded in this period, taking the total number of people infected to 14,779,300, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 14.76 per cent while overall positivity rate stands at 16.88 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 15.12 per cent the previous day.

At least 7,808 Covid-19 patients have recovered during this period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,389,571 and the recovery rate stands at 94.02 per cent, DGHS press release added.



