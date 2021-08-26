Sommet Edn enters India in alliance with ISH

Sommet Education has entered into a strategic alliance with Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), founded by hospitality veteran Dilip Puri and key partners.

With this, Sommet Education supports the development of its two institutions to India: École Ducasse, an education reference in Culinary and Pastry Arts, and Les Roches, a hospitality business schools, said a press release.

The growth in the hospitality and services sector requires future leaders who will be ready to take on global opportunities in India and abroad.

ISH operates campuses in Gurugram (Delhi NCR) and is a school of reference for hospitality management and culinary arts by industry and affiliating partners. ISH offers degree as well as diploma and certificate programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

ISH will be able to further strengthen its portfolio of programmes with opportunities for students to study semesters abroad, start their studies in India and finish them in another institution of the network, join new programmes including an MBA at Les Roches, Switzerland.

With this alliance, École Ducasse will offer programmes in culinary and pastry arts aimed at young students and professionals. This marks the debut of École Ducasse in India as the two partners intend to develop a network of culinary schools in the region over the next three years.



