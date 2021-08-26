Video
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:27 AM
City News

No official assigned to attend Fisheries Secy’s ailing mother: Minister

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Tuesday rejected the allegations of assigning ministry officials to look after Secretary Rawnak Mahmud's ailing mother at the hospital.
"The secretary of the ministry informed me that his mother had been brought to the hospital with Coronavitus infection in a critical condition. Several officials of the ministry went to express their sympathy to his mother. Due to large crowd, the officials themselves went to the hospital in rotation," the Minister said while making comment on the controversy created after publishing a report in different media outlets.
He informed that the Secretary hasn't assigned any official on a rotational duty to attend to his mother at the hospital.
He, however, denied making any comments about conducting an inquiry into the matter.
Earlier, it was reported that Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Rawnak Mahmud had assigned 24 officials and staff, including a deputy secretary, to attend to his ailing mother who is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute for Covid-19 infection.
According to a duty roster circulated by different media outlets, the officials were divided into four shifts for three days. Rawnak's private secretary Azizul Islam was supposed to coordinate the roster duties.
As per the instruction, overall condition of his mother had to be reported to the secretary's PS at all times, doctors had to be contacted, tests arranged and reports collected quickly, a copy of which had to be sent to the PS on Whatsapp.
Hygiene rules must be followed near the patient and the attendants must be notified of the presence of officers, said the directives.
Ministry Secretary Rawnak Mahmud hasn't responded despite several attempts made to get his comment on the issue.
His private secretary Azizul Islam, however, said the Secretary's mother is 95-years-old. They have many relatives and close acquaintances in Dhaka. They are all crowding at the hospital.
When the officials and staff of the Secretary's office wanted to visit his ailing mother, the Secretary asked them to go one by one to avoid crowd in the hospital, he said, adding that the letter made viral in social media is not an official one and no notification was issued by the Ministry.


« PreviousNext »

