

CHT rail track will be a game changer



However, establishing rail tracts to Kaptai by 2022 is a part of country's railway master plan (2016-2045). The feasibility study of the project was completed in 2019. In addition, a plan design of the double-gauge rail tracks has also been prepared. Bangladesh Railways (BR) plans to launch the project this year and to complete it within 2026.



It is a well known fact that better transport infrastructure is a pre-requisite for the economic and social development of a country or region. Unquestionably, the new rail route to Rangamati will be a potential game changer of the region. Proper implementation of the project will significantly change the socio-economic and security condition of the whole region, improving the life standard of the people of the region. It will ease traffic pressure on roads.



The route, connecting Raozan to Kaptai via Rangunia, will increase tourism to the hilly districts, draw new investment there, and eventually ramp up regional trade and businesses.



Although the CHT is well known for its forest resources, the country has not been able to tap the full potential there, due to poor connectivity. Agricultural goods grown in the region will also get better market access across the country. Therefore, hill tracts farmers will be able to easily transport their fruits and agro items across Bangladesh, and it will eventually bring about a major change to the hill district economy. If financial condition of the people is improved, it will ensure people in remote areas also get proper employment.



Though assessments and feasibility studies have been completed of the project , but accumulating funds are still uncertain. Hence, it seems implementing the project may take more time than the projected time. Meanwhile, the railway ministry has sent a letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD), seeking sourcing of funds.



Consequently, the ERD is now in talks with multiple global financial institutions such as the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).



