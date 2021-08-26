Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Take steps to ban unfit vehicles

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Dear Sir,
A large number of the public buses and other vehicles run in different roads of the country are unfit and risky. These vehicles are often found to be lack of rout permit, legal driving license and other required papers. Nevertheless, those move on road at large and often cause major or minor accidents. And when these faulty vehicles fall in the hands of reckless drivers, passengers inside these remain under mental pressure.  

Their continued operation is putting lives at risk and causing environmental pollution too as these unfit vehicles emit black smokes. There is not a day in our country that hardly passes without road accident. Sadly, the number of such illegal vehicles as well as unlicensed drivers is on the rise.

We urge upon the authority concerned to take immediate steps to stop movement of such unfit and illegal vehicles.

Kutubuddin
Subidbazar, Sylhet



