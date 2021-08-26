Video
BARI Pineaple pomace nutbar: Rich source of dietary fiber

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Mohammad Mainuddin Molla & Ashfak Ahmed Sabuz

Pineapple is a major fruit of Bangladesh and grows to all over the country. Especially its main growing area is concentrated to Modhupur of Tangail district, Sreemongal of Moulvibazar district, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban of Chattagram Hill Areas of Bangladesh. In present, its production is increasing day by day and almost year round it is available more or less. The country achieved improvement for the production of food but food security, nutritious and safe food is still a major problem.

In the country, jam and jelly is mainly produced from pineapple. But after production of pineapple jam and jelly results in massive waste generations called pineapple pomace. The drying, storage and shipment of this wastage is cost effective and hence efficient, inexpensive and eco-friendly utilization is becoming more and more necessary. The pomace is a rich source of dietary fibre that can contribute to reduce the body weight and different cardiovascular diseases (heart attack, stroke, coronary heart disease, liver injury, cancer etc).

In view on this mind, the Asian Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (AFACI), Agricultural products processing technology (APPT), Postharvest Technology Division, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh has developed pineapple pomace peanut bar and analysis for its physicochemical, nutritional and phytochemical compounds. Results revealed that the developed pineapple nut bar is the rich source of crude fibre (6.48�0.48 %), crude protein (13.06�0.05 %), vitamin-C (23.28�0.21 mg/100 g) and �-carotene (16.32�0.03 �g/100 g).

Ingredients for preparation of pineapple pomace nut bar
Pineapple pomace *250 g
Pea-nut *250 g
Jaggery/can sugar *500 kg
Butter     *2 table spoon
Cardamom seed* 20 no.

Marketable life:
The marketable life of the developed pea-nut bar could be extended more than 2 months without any quality deterioration.

Practical application:
No artificial additives and preservatives are required during preparation of the pineapple pomace peanut bar. As it is very simple and easy technique, therefore, small scale entrepreneurs (SME), home scale and commercial processors could utilize this technology. By applying this technology, protein, energy and malnutrition can be overcome. It may have great market potential to boost up energy and maintain performance by providing high amount of vitamin-C, pro-vitamin A (�-carotene), protein and dietary fiber. Since, it is natural, safe and nutritious food; therefore, it can be used for the school nutrition programs of the country to uplift the nutritional status of the school going children.

Thus, the school going children may be accustomed to consume dietary fibre rich food instead of other junk foods. Finally, this technology will contribute to reduce the huge postharvest loss by maximally use of pineapple and generate income for the rural unemployment youth and women.
Dr Mohammad Mainuddin Molla and Ashfak Ahmed Sabuz are the scientists of Postharvest Technology Division, BARI


