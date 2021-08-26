45 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts

A total of 45 people including a woman and two policemen have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in 11 districts- Cumilla, Bagerhat, Kishoreganj, Noakhali, Bogura, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Joypurhat, Sirajganj, Jashore and Rajshahi, recently.

CUMILLA: Police detained two alleged drug traders along with 100 kilograms of hemp in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The detained persons are Nure Alam, 25, a resident of Sadar Dakshin Upazila in the district, and Nur Hossain, 24, of Chandpur District.

A team of police detained the duo with the hemp worth about Tk 50 lakh from Daudkandi Toll Plaza area at around 6am, said assistant superintendent of police (ASP) (Daudkandi circle) Md Jewel Rana.

A private car was also seized during the drive.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daudkandi Model Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam and Sub-Inspector (SI) Harisul Islam were present during the drive.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daudkandi PS is underway in this connection, the ASP added.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a young man along with 255 yaba tablets in Morrelganj Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Detained Md Sabbir Ahmed Hawlader, 24, is a resident of Amtali Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at early hours and detained him with the yaba tablets.

Confirming the matter, RAB-6 Official ASP Md Bajlur Rahman said the RAB, later, handed over him to Morrelganj PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in separate drives, arrested three people along with 1,460 yaba tablets in Pakundia and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday.

Two men have been detained along with 980 yaba tablets in Pakundia Upazila on Monday.

The arrested persons are Mizanur Rahman, 30, son of Kalu Mia, a resident of Madhya Pakundia Village, and Rasel Mia, 28, son of late Sultan Mia of Char Pakundia Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Madhya Pakundia area and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

In another drive, RAB members arrested a man along with 480 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Babul Mia, 43, son of Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Sachail Village Tarail Upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Barpul area in Sadar Upazila and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act have been filed with Pakundia and Kishoreganj Model PSs in these connections.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested three people including a woman along with 155 yaba tablets in Sadar and Senbag upazilas of the district on Monday.

DB police arrested a woman along with 100 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila in the evening.

The arrested is Nargis Akhter alias Nipu, 30, daughter of Md Harunur Rashid, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Noakhali Municipality.

DB police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Madhusudan area under Noakhali Municipality in the evening and arrested Nargis with the yaba tablets.

On the other hand, DB police members arrested two men along with 55 yaba tablets in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Md Anwar Hossain Shipon, 42, son of late Sayedul Haque Patwari, and Md Hamidur Rashid Laskar, 27, son of Ali Akbar of Kabilpur Union in the upazila.

DB police sources said the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 3 under Kabilpur Union in the evening and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with respective PSs, the arrested were produced before the court.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1.160gm of hemp in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday .

The arrested person is Rezaul Majhi, 35, son of Kachimuddin Majhi, a resident of Brikanchi Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector of Kumira Police Investigation Centre Nur Mohammad Sarker conducted a drive in Brikanchi area in the afternoon and arrested him with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Monday noon.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Three alleged drug traders including two Rohingyas were detained along with 39,000 yaba tablets in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

One of the detained persons is identified as Amir Hossain, 61, of Lama Bazar area of Asadganj under Chattogram Kotwali PS.

A team of RAB-15 detained Amir Hossain with 30,000 yaba tablets from Palangkhali Goyalmara MSF Hospital Road area at around 8:30pm.

Meanwhile in another drive, two Rohingyas were arrested along with 19,000 yaba tablets from Marichhya area at night.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhiya PS, the arrested persons were handed over to police.

JASHORE: Two police constables were arrested from a residential hotel in the district town on Saturday night.

The arrested are Mujahid, 27, of Chachra Police Outpost in the district, and Azam Mollah, 30, a suspended member of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Kotwali PS OC Md Tajul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a residential hotel in the district town at night and arrested them along with two bottles of phensedyl, 10 yaba tablets and four pipe lighters.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday afternoon, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 18 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar, Panchbibi and Khetlal upazilas of the district on Saturday.

RAB members arrested 15 suspected drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Lt Commander Tawqir said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rail Gate area at around 9pm and detained them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

The arrested persons were handed over to Sadar PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.

On the other hand, DB police, in separate drives, arrested three people along with drugs from different areas in the district on Saturday morning.

The detained persons are Amzad Hossain, 41, Mamunur Rashid, 38, and Mizanur Rahman, 35.

DB police sources said on information about cultivating hemp at Hatkhola Village in Panchbibi Upazila, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area in the morning and detained Amzad along with two hemp plants weighing 22 kgs.

In separate drives, Mamunur was held with 300 yaba tablets from Chakjoykrishnapur Village in Sadar Upazila while Mizanur was detained with 50 bottles of phensedyl syrup from Matihas Village in Khetlal Upazila.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the detained persons were handed over to respective PSs.

SIRAJGANJ: RAB members have arrested two alleged drug peddlers with one kilogram of heroin in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Altaf Mollah, 40, and Joynal, 36, residents of Bardhanpur Village in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi District.

RAB-12 Adjutant and Ops Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter in a press release on Sunday morning.

According to the press release, they were detained from 9 No. Bridge area on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in Tarash Upazila of the district at around 8pm on Saturday.

JASHORE: Two suspected drug traders were detained along with 15 kilograms of hemp in Benapole border area of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Liakat Ali, 32, and Rakib, residents of Dhanyakhola Village in the area.

Jashore District DB Police OC Rupankumar Sarkar said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Benapole Port PS OC Mamun Khan raided the houses of Liakat and Rakib in the afternoon.

Seven-kg hemp was recovered from the Liakat's house and eight-kg from Rakib's.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested eight drug addicts along with 10gm of hemp in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Mohammad Rana Ali, 23, Tanjirul Alam alias Tanim, 20, Mohammad Nadeem Munna, 19, Mohammad Sentu, 30, Mohammad Rashedul Sarkar, 29, Mohammad Shuvo, 19, Farid Ali, 30 and Salekin Ahmed, 23.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in PN Government High School area at around 3pm, and arrested them red-handed with hemp.