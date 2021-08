JOYPURHAT, Aug 25: Anwar Hossain Palu, president of Rukindipur Union Unit of Awami League (AL) in Akkelpur Upazila of the district, died at a hospital in India at 12am on Sunday. He was 56.

He had been suffering from cancer for long.

Akkelpur Upazila Unit AL General Secretary Ahsan Kabir confirmed the matter.