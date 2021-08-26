Six people found dead in six districts

Six people including a newborn child have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Dinajpur, Manikganj, Kushtia, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Panchagarh, in four days.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 22, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Railway Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Mamun said locals spotted the body in Haldibari Railway Colony area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7:30am.

Several injury marks were found on the body.

However, filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a missing auto-rickshaw driver in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Shariful Islam, 28, was the son of late Shahidul Islam, a resident of Madhya Singair Mohalla in the upazila sadar.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Shariful Islam went out of the house on Saturday morning along with his auto-rickshaw and since then, he had been missing.

Later, locals spotted his body at a field in Azimpur area beside Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj Road at around 11am on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The deceased's family members suspect that miscreants might have killed him and snatched his auto-rickshaw.

Singair PS OC Safiqul Islam Mollah confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sagor, 25, son of Faruk Mondal, a resident of Baroipara Village under Ujangram Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Sagor went out of the house at around 7pm on Monday and after that, he did not return home.

Later, locals spotted his body at a field in Kathaltala area under Kushtia Islamic University PS in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kushtia Islamic University PS OC Annur Jahid said a rope was draped around the deceased's neck.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from a ditch in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a ditch in Gullakhali Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila at around 11pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Hatiya PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Raipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Subhash Chandra Das, 50, a resident of Denayetpur Village under Raipur Municipality. He was the owner of a jewellery shop in the area.

Police sources said locals spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned house in the area at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are investigating whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Raipur PS OC (Investigation) Kartik Chandra confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man in Atwari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Zahid Chowdhury, 44, a resident of Dangapara Hakimpur area in Dinajpur District.

He had long been living in a rented house in College Road Chhotodhap area in Atwari Upazila of the district.

Atwari PS OC Izaruddin said the house owner Zaher Ali informed police that they smelled bad odour coming from the house.

Later, police went there in the afternoon, broke off the door open, and found the half-decomposed body of Yasin lying on the bed.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said OC Izaruddin.

Police assumed that he might have died of cardiac arrest while asleep three to four days back, the OC added.







