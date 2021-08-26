Couple killed in B’baria boat capsize

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 25: A man and his wife have been killed after a boat capsized on the Titas River in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased were identified as Riad, 30, a resident of Kaitala Village in the upazila, and his wife Liza Akter, 25.

The accident took place between Bhairabnagar and Urkhulia villages at around 2pm that also left the couple's eight-year-old daughter Maria missing in the river.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station Aminur Rashid said the couple lived in Sylhet and came to the village home a few days back. They went on a boat trip on the Titas River with other family members at noon.

The boat capsized due to a big wave created by a speedboat while crossing it. The couple and their daughter went under water while three others managed to swim ashore.

Being informed, firefighters from Nabinagar Fire Service and Civil Defence went there, conducted a rescue operation and recovered the bodies of the couple, said OC Aminur.

The search for the missing child is underway, the OC added.





