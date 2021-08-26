Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Countryside

Couple killed in B’baria boat capsize

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 25: A man and his wife have been killed after a boat capsized on the Titas River in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Riad, 30, a resident of Kaitala Village in the upazila, and his wife Liza Akter, 25.  
The accident took place between Bhairabnagar and Urkhulia villages at around 2pm that also left the couple's eight-year-old daughter Maria missing in the river.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station Aminur Rashid said the couple lived in Sylhet and came to the village home a few days back. They went on a boat trip on the Titas River with other family members at noon.
The boat capsized due to a big wave created by a speedboat while crossing it. The couple and their daughter went under water while three others managed to swim ashore.
Being informed, firefighters from Nabinagar Fire Service and Civil Defence went there, conducted a rescue operation and recovered the bodies of the couple, said OC Aminur.
The search for the missing child is underway, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
45 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts
Obituary
Six people found dead in six districts
Couple killed in B’baria boat capsize
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists
Locals of Iluhar Union formed a human chain in Banaripara Upazila
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Eight minor children drown in 6 districts


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft