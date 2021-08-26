Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists

Three people including a housewife and a young girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Kurigram and Naogaon, in three days.

BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Adamdighi Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Alefa Akhter, 25, was the wife of Jony Hossain, a resident of Santahar Tea Garden area .

Police and local sources said the couple often had locked into altercations over family issues. However, Alefa hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 1:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Adamdighi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Santahar Police Outpost Inspector Ariful Islam confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Nur Amin, 22, was the son of Adam Ali, a resident of Purbadhaniram area in the upazila.

Local sources said Nur's wife returned to her father's house following an altercation with her husband some days back. He had been frustrated since then. However, he hanged himself with a scarf from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Nur's mother found his hanging body on Monday morning.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Fulbari PS Rahat Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A young girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Basanti Mardy, 11, was the daughter of Daniel Mardy, a resident of Beniduyar Mission Para Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat PS Md Abdul Momin said Basanti hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 7pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.









