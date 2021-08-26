Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor boy died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Joypurhat, recently.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man died as a wall collapsed on him in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Altab Uddin, 67, a resident of Baghergaon Village under Usthi Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Altab Uddin was renovating his own house at around 2:30 pm.
At one stage, the wall collapsed on him, which left the man seriously injured.
Later, locals rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Mohammad Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.
KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A minor boy died after he fell on a boti (kitchen cutter) in Kalai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Deceased Anisur Rahman, 9, was the son of Md Motaleb, a resident of Bakhra Uttarpara Village under Jindarpur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Anisur accidentally fell on the boti at home in the evening, which left him critically injured.
Injured Anisur was rushed to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Kalai PS OC Selim Malik confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
45 nabbed with drugs in 11 districts
Obituary
Six people found dead in six districts
Couple killed in B’baria boat capsize
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists
Locals of Iluhar Union formed a human chain in Banaripara Upazila
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Eight minor children drown in 6 districts


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft