Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people including a minor boy died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Joypurhat, recently.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man died as a wall collapsed on him in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Altab Uddin, 67, a resident of Baghergaon Village under Usthi Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Altab Uddin was renovating his own house at around 2:30 pm.

At one stage, the wall collapsed on him, which left the man seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Mohammad Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A minor boy died after he fell on a boti (kitchen cutter) in Kalai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Anisur Rahman, 9, was the son of Md Motaleb, a resident of Bakhra Uttarpara Village under Jindarpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Anisur accidentally fell on the boti at home in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Injured Anisur was rushed to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kalai PS OC Selim Malik confirmed the incident.











