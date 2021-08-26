Eight minor children drown in 6 districts

Eight minor children including three Rohingyas drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Noakhali, Manikganj, Bogura, Natore, Joypurhat and Naogaon, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Three Rohingya children including two siblings drowned in a lake at Bhasan Char in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anisur Rahman Anas, 6, and Jamal Hossain, 9, sons of Dalilur Rahman; Hafsa, 5, son of Abdus Sabur; residents of Cluster No. 54 under Ashrayan Project-3.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhasan Char Police Station Md Rafiqul Islam said Dalilur Rahman's two sons and Abdus Sabur's two sons went to play in Chairman Deghee area in the morning.

Hafsa's brother Junayed, 6, informed the locals at around 11am that the three boys drowned in the lake.

Later, locals rescued them at around 11:30am and took to a local hospital, where they were declared.

However, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a water body in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Meghla Akter, 5, daughter of Sayeed Miah, a resident of Chakmirpur area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Megla drowned in a water body nearby the house at around 10am while she along with other children was playing beside it.

Being informed, a diving team of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered her body at around 3:30pm.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

Aricha Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Official Bashir Uddin confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mahin Islam, 5, son of Bazlur Rahman, a resident of Nawdapara Village under Talora Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Mahin fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while he was playing beside it.

Later, locals found his body in the evening and recovered it from the pond.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor girl drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Suraiya Khatun, 8, daughter of Shahin Islam, a resident of Choumuhan Village under Jonail Union in the upazila.

Jonail Union Parishad Member Dulal Hossain said Suraiya fell in a ditch in the area while her relatives were unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued her from the ditch at around 7pm and took to Jonail Clinic and Nursing Home, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the UP member added.

JOYPURHAT: A minor boy drowned in a river in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasibul Alam, 2, son of Al Amin, a resident of Khaspahanda Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hasibul fell in the river nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A sixteen-month-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Afrin, daughter of Selim Reza, a resident of Nitpur Gopinathpur Dighipara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sadia fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.







