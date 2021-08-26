US SC revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

WASHINGTON, Aug 25: The US Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the revival of an immigration policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their court dates, in a blow to President Joe Biden. Under former president Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers -- mostly from Central America -- were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications.

The Biden administration moved quickly to start dismantling and end the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). That move made its way through the US court system, prompting the administration to eventually ask the Supreme Court for a stay in reinstating the program. -AFP