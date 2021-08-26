Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Foreign News

9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups

9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups

NEW YORK, Aug 25: Twenty years later and they still talk regularly: 9/11 survivors and relatives of victims have formed strong friendships through support groups that have proved effective antidotes to their trauma.
Jelena Watkins, a Londoner of Serbian origin, lost her only brother -- a financial software engineer -- in the ruins of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
She struggled for years to find support until in 2004 she joined a group of four or five grieving siblings like her who spoke first by phone and then by Skype.
"It really did start a great friendship," Watkins told AFP.
"Siblings are usually not the first in line in the hierarchy of loved ones. Our needs were very profound."
Initially, they talked a lot about the difficulties of grieving when their departed had not been formally identified.
"It was kind of a conversation killer to talk about identification of body parts" with regular friends, she recalled.
The group met for the first time at the inauguration of the 9/11 memorial in New York on the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011.
Their meetings then became scarce, before the group finally dissolved. But Watkins remains in contact with two members in California and spoke to them throughout the pandemic.
Matt Winter's life was also turned upside down by the attacks -- he lost 87 colleagues in the Twin Towers.
The then-33-year-old financial services worker was heading to work for business meetings after a trip to California when the planes crashed into the towers.
Winter was so traumatized -- colleagues stuck in the towers left him notes and he suffered guilt for not being able to help -- that he canceled his engagement scheduled for a few days later. He has never really worked again.
It wasn't until last year that Winter, who lives in San Francisco, found a suitable group in which he said he could finally say "things that even therapists or best friends don't know."
For Winter, who devoured books on other tragedies in history, the experience is comparable to that of the survivors of Hiroshima or the Holocaust.
"It's a common mistake for survivors of that kind of trauma to minimize their experience because some     people had it worse," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US SC revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco
9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups
Slow jabbing to cost global economy $2.3t: Study
Biden sticks to Aug 31 deadline
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
Biden’s $5t spending plans win key House vote


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft