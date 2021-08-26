

9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups

Jelena Watkins, a Londoner of Serbian origin, lost her only brother -- a financial software engineer -- in the ruins of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

She struggled for years to find support until in 2004 she joined a group of four or five grieving siblings like her who spoke first by phone and then by Skype.

"It really did start a great friendship," Watkins told AFP.

"Siblings are usually not the first in line in the hierarchy of loved ones. Our needs were very profound."

Initially, they talked a lot about the difficulties of grieving when their departed had not been formally identified.

"It was kind of a conversation killer to talk about identification of body parts" with regular friends, she recalled.

The group met for the first time at the inauguration of the 9/11 memorial in New York on the 10th anniversary of the attacks in 2011.

Their meetings then became scarce, before the group finally dissolved. But Watkins remains in contact with two members in California and spoke to them throughout the pandemic.

Matt Winter's life was also turned upside down by the attacks -- he lost 87 colleagues in the Twin Towers.

The then-33-year-old financial services worker was heading to work for business meetings after a trip to California when the planes crashed into the towers.

Winter was so traumatized -- colleagues stuck in the towers left him notes and he suffered guilt for not being able to help -- that he canceled his engagement scheduled for a few days later. He has never really worked again.

It wasn't until last year that Winter, who lives in San Francisco, found a suitable group in which he said he could finally say "things that even therapists or best friends don't know."

For Winter, who devoured books on other tragedies in history, the experience is comparable to that of the survivors of Hiroshima or the Holocaust.

"It's a common mistake for survivors of that kind of trauma to minimize their experience because some people had it worse," he said. -AFP







