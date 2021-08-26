Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Foreign News

Biden sticks to Aug 31 deadline

80,000 Afghans evacuated as Taliban urge them to stay

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

KABUL, Aug 25: Afghans on Wednesday faced an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed US-led evacuations will end next week. More than 80,000 people have already been evacuated, but huge crowds remain outside Kabul airport hoping to flee the threat of reprisals and repression in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Biden said Tuesday the United States would stick to his August 31 deadline to completely withdraw its troops despite warnings from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans would be able to leave by then. "The sooner we can finish, the better... each day of operations brings added risk to our troops," Biden said Tuesday.  "We are currently on the pace to finish by August 31."
Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal five-year Taliban regime that was toppled in 2001, and violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions and the previous US-backed government.
Washington and its allies have been flying out thousands of such Afghans every day on hulking military transports, but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task. The Afghan capital's airport has been gripped by chaos as US-led troops try to maintain a secure perimeter for evacuation flights, surrounded by desperate Afghans.
Some have foreign passports, visas, or eligibility to travel, but most do not. At least eight people have died in the chaos. "Does anyone ... ANYONE ... have a contact inside the airport," pleaded one American on a WhatsApp group set up to share information on how people can access the airport. "My guy worked for us 2010-15 and needs to get out with 5 of his family. This is real bad."
The Taliban have also been accused of blocking or slowing access for many trying to reach the airport, although they denied the charge again late Tuesday. Biden said the Taliban were taking steps to assist, but there was also an "acute and growing risk" of an attack by the regional chapter of the Islamic State jihadist group.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US SC revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco
9/11: Victims’ families find solace, help in support groups
Slow jabbing to cost global economy $2.3t: Study
Biden sticks to Aug 31 deadline
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
Biden’s $5t spending plans win key House vote


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft