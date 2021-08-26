Video
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Foreign News

Biden’s $5t spending plans win key House vote

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

WASHINGTON, Aug 25: US President Joe Biden's plans to spend nearly $5 trillion to change the world's largest economy advanced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, after Democratic leaders reached an agreement with centrist lawmakers to end a dispute threatening the bills.
Biden and his Democratic allies controlling the chamber are pushing for passage of both a $1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul and a bill costing $3.5 trillion over 10 years that would pay for improvements to education, health care and climate change resiliency.
The dispute erupted when centrist Democrats in the House said the infrastructure bill, which the Senate already approved, must be voted on first.
On Tuesday, those lawmakers backed a compromise resolution that allowed both bills to advance, while guaranteeing a date to vote on the infrastructure bill near the end of September.
"Today the House of Representatives has taken significant steps toward making historic investment that's going to transform America, cut taxes for working families and position the American economy for... long-term growth," Biden said following the vote.
While some Senate Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill, they have shown no support for the larger budget measure.
With Democrats controlling the Senate by a single vote and the House by just a handful, they must reach near-unanimity to pass legislation.
The compromise House resolution allows for lawmakers to begin working with the Senate on details of the $3.5 trillion bill whose text they hope to unveil by September 15.
It also specifies that the House will vote on the infrastructure bill by September 27.    -AFP


-AFP

A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
