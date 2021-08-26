Video
Home Foreign News

‘Xi Jinping thought’ introduced into chinese schools

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SHANGHAI, Aug 25: China will incorporate "Xi Jinping Thought" into its national curriculum to help "establish Marxist belief" in the country's youth, the education ministry said in new guidelines published on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Education said Chinese President Xi Jinping's "thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era" would be taught from primary school level all the way to              university.
The move is aimed at strengthening "resolve to listen to and follow the Party" and new teaching materials must "cultivate patriotic feelings", the guidelines said.
Since coming to power in 2012, the Chinese President has sought to strengthen the ruling Chinese Communist Party's role in all areas of society, including its businesses, schools and cultural institutions.
"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism With Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" was formally enshrined in the country's constitution in 2018. Xi's personal power has also been strengthened by the abolition of presidential term limits.
In a speech to mark the centenary of the Communist Party celebrated in July, Xi vowed to "enhance" the Party's leadership, uphold his own "core" leadership and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people. The new guidelines however, will see a much more extensive roll-out.
"Primary schools will focus on cultivating love for the country, the Communist Party of China, and socialism. In middle schools, the focus will be on a combination of perceptual experience and knowledge study, to help students form basic political judgments and opinions," state media outlet Global Times reported. "In college, there will be more emphasis on the establishment of theoretical thinking," it added.    -REUTERS


