Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Sports

US hands FIFA $201m confiscated taken from corrupt officials

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

PARIS, AUG 25: The US Department of Justice has agreed to hand FIFA $201 million (171m euros) confiscated from corrupt football administrators, the governing body of world football announced on Tuesday.
Most of the cash comes from  US legal actions in the wake of the "FIFAgate" scandal, which erupted in May 2015 with the dramatic arrest of seven world football executives in Zurich and led a few months later to the departure of Sepp Blatter, FIFA's president since 1998.
"This money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were involved in, and then prosecuted for, years of corruption schemes in football," said FIFA in a statement on its website.
It said it had set up a 'World Football Remission Fund' under the supervision of the FIFA foundation to use the money "to help finance football-related projects with positive community impact across the globe".
Gianni Infantino, who replaced Blatter at the head of FIFA welcome the deal.
"I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place," Infantino said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane confirms he will remain at Tottenham
Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions League draw
Murray eliminated in second round at Winston-Salem tennis
US hands FIFA $201m confiscated taken from corrupt officials
Argentina, Brazil plan return of fans for World Cup qualifier
England's Archer aiming for Test return against West Indies
Abahani takes on Baridhara today
SK Jamal inch away from BPL 2nd spot


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft