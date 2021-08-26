England's Archer aiming for Test return against West Indies

LONDON, AUG 25: England fast bowler Jofra Archer still believes he has a Test future as he targeted a return to the five-day format during next year's tour of the West Indies.

The 26-year-old a was ruled out of the current Test series against India and the Ashes tour of Australia, as well as the T20 World Cup that falls between those campaigns -- after suffering a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Given the injury to his bowling arm, some have questioned whether Archer will be fit enough to play in cricket's longest format again, with former England captain Alastair Cook fearing Archer may lose pace as elbow

problems are a "game changer". -AFP












