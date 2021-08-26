Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Abahani takes on Baridhara today

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Dhaka Abahani will take on Uttar Baridhara Club in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today (Thursday) at 4:00 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
The traditional sky-blue jerseys are at the third place having 43 points from 22 matches while bottom-liner Uttar Baridhara Club who is at the 11th place of the 13-team table has 19 points from 23 matches.
This match is an opportunity for Abahani to collect some more points to make it near to the second place. But Sheikh Jamal DC who is holding that place is in better position with 39 points from 23 matches and one match yet to play.
On the other hand, there are five matches scheduled for Friday at three different venues.
Bangladesh Police Football Club will face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Bangladesh Army Stadium at 2:00 pm and Mohammedan Sporting Club will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 4:15 pm at Bangladesh Army Stadium.
Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha at 4:00 pm and Brothers Union will face Saif Sporting Club at 6:15 pm, both at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
Chittagong Abahani will meet Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 5:15 pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane confirms he will remain at Tottenham
Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions League draw
Murray eliminated in second round at Winston-Salem tennis
US hands FIFA $201m confiscated taken from corrupt officials
Argentina, Brazil plan return of fans for World Cup qualifier
England's Archer aiming for Test return against West Indies
Abahani takes on Baridhara today
SK Jamal inch away from BPL 2nd spot


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft