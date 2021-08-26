Abahani takes on Baridhara today

Dhaka Abahani will take on Uttar Baridhara Club in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today (Thursday) at 4:00 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

The traditional sky-blue jerseys are at the third place having 43 points from 22 matches while bottom-liner Uttar Baridhara Club who is at the 11th place of the 13-team table has 19 points from 23 matches.

This match is an opportunity for Abahani to collect some more points to make it near to the second place. But Sheikh Jamal DC who is holding that place is in better position with 39 points from 23 matches and one match yet to play.

On the other hand, there are five matches scheduled for Friday at three different venues.

Bangladesh Police Football Club will face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Bangladesh Army Stadium at 2:00 pm and Mohammedan Sporting Club will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 4:15 pm at Bangladesh Army Stadium.

Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha at 4:00 pm and Brothers Union will face Saif Sporting Club at 6:15 pm, both at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Chittagong Abahani will meet Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at 5:15 pm at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur.





