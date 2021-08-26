Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Sports

BFSF Members' Football Festival on Sept 3rd

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Sports Reporter

The BFSF Members' Football Festival 2021 of Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, is taking place at 9:30 am on Friday, the fourth of September at the Outer Stadium adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Hundreds of BFSF members will participate in different events in the day-long programme. The main attraction of the festival is a football event where the members will challenge each other to test their skills and have fun. The festival will be wrapped up with a colourful closing at 4:00 pm following the final match and prize distribution.
BFSF General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer said that they want to mark the day with interesting events and have a day of their own.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane confirms he will remain at Tottenham
Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions League draw
Murray eliminated in second round at Winston-Salem tennis
US hands FIFA $201m confiscated taken from corrupt officials
Argentina, Brazil plan return of fans for World Cup qualifier
England's Archer aiming for Test return against West Indies
Abahani takes on Baridhara today
SK Jamal inch away from BPL 2nd spot


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft