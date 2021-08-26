BFSF Members' Football Festival on Sept 3rd

The BFSF Members' Football Festival 2021 of Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans, is taking place at 9:30 am on Friday, the fourth of September at the Outer Stadium adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

Hundreds of BFSF members will participate in different events in the day-long programme. The main attraction of the festival is a football event where the members will challenge each other to test their skills and have fun. The festival will be wrapped up with a colourful closing at 4:00 pm following the final match and prize distribution.

BFSF General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Jubayer said that they want to mark the day with interesting events and have a day of their own.







