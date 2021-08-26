Samir-Shawkat champion of DRU Indoor Games Auction Bridge

Video
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:23 AM
Sports

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The duo of Samir Kumar Dey (Ittefaq) and Shawkat Ali Khan Litho (Daily Sun) became champions in the auction bridge of the ongoing Walton-DRU Indoor Games 2021. The pair of Sayeed Shipon and Moshkayet Mashrek finished runner up. Earlier, the Walton-DRU Indoor Games 2021, with financial backing from Walton Group, began on the 22nd of August at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). A total of 22 events including 14 events for men and eight events for women members, two for children and one for the wives of the members are being played this year.    photo: DRU


