Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:23 AM
Bangladesh Cricket Board to hold AGM today

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at the Grand Ballroom of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden. The session starts at 12 pm.
BCB has not been able to organize AGM for the last three years due to various reasons. After the 10th meeting of the board, the date of the AGM was fixed on July 26, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus situation.
It is learned that 166 councilors are expected to participate in the AGM.
The AGM will be chaired by BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon. There will be a four-year audit report on income and expenditure--approval of everything including activities will be discussed there. Income and expenditure and the budget of 2020-2021 will be approved by AGM.
The councilors can speak on any issue there.
"In fact, we have not been able to hold our annual general meeting for the last three years due to various limitations," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said here today.
"This year we tried to have our AGM in July. That was not possible due to Covid's situation. Many of our councilors are staying in Dhaka. Hopefully, we will be able to organize our annual general meeting smoothly and nicely," he added.    -BSS


