Lack of success in Bangladesh a motivating factor for Kiwis



Players of New Zealand boarding a bus after their arrival in Dhaka on Tuesday ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Bangladesh in September. photo: BCB

The Kiwis just won one match in the last 10 bilateral matches across three formats in the Bangladesh tour and that too in a one-off Twenty20 match in 2013. The Black Caps remained winless in ODI series in both 2010 and 2013 which was their last tour in this country. In those periods they lost seven ODI matches to Bangladesh.

While the Kiwis record in this country looked utterly dismal, Bangladesh would start the upcoming five-match T20 series as clear favourites after thrashing Australia by 4-1.

Even though the Tigers lost all of the previous 10 T20 matches against Kiwis, this time, the cricket pundits believed Bangladesh would turn the table.

However Kiwi fast bowler Hamish Bennett, who is the only member in this squad to have previously toured Bangladesh, said they would not be intimidated by Bangladesh's recent home track record and would search for motivation for their lack of success here.

"We have come together as a group and do a job for the country," Bennett said here today during a virtual press conference. "I have come to Bangladesh before and got beaten 4-0. We haven't had a lot of success here, so it is a huge motivating factor for us. We'd love to go back to New Zealand and say we won a series in Bangladesh, especially when you see what happened to Australia and other top teams who have struggled in Bangladesh."

"It was fun and games [against the Australians]. I assume it will be the same. We are thankful for that Australia series to know how Bangladesh will approach us. But it is one thing knowing how they will approach us, and another thing playing in those conditions. We have four or five days of training to find out if our game plans will suit these types of wickets."

New Zealand received a huge blow upon their arrival into the country when Finn Allen, who along with Colin De Grandhome reached Dhaka two days before the squad arrived here, was tested positive for Covid-19.

"We were gutted for him [Bennett]. He had a big winter away, playing in the IPL, the Blast and the Hundred. Everyone was looking forward to his show of skills, so it is a real shame. Thankfully, he is feeling better in his isolation on the other side of the hotel," he said.

"He is upbeat though. He is in good health and good spirits. We will support him as much as we can. Once he is cleared, hopefully he can play a couple of games. I think everyone was prepared for someone to get Covid."

The rest of the New Zealand squad arrived to nearly the same protocols that Australia had recently. They flew on a commercial flight, but were taken through the VIP terminal and straight to their hotel and didn't have to stand in any queues at either the airport or the hotel.

"It was a tough long flight but getting off that plane, we were very fortunate that we are very well looked after," Bennett said. "I can't thank their cricket board and government enough for what they did, to get us as safe as possible.

"The plans and process that BCB put in for us, has been amazing. They have done a superb job of minimising those risks."

The five-match T20 series begins on September 1 while the rest of the four matches are scheduled to be held on September 3, 5, 8 and 10. All of the matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from 4 pm. -BSS





