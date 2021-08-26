Media talk show titled ÔSheikh Russel

Video
Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

A media talk show titled Sheikh Russel: Remembrance next genaration' jointly organised by Ministry of Education and Bangladesh Open University at the media Centre Gazipur was held on August 25. Eminent actress, Director FBCCI, President E-Commerce Shomi Kaiser and BOU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahbuba Nasreen took part in the discussion. Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal, Treasurer of the university anchored the said program. A total of five discussion media program arranged jointly on The father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his shahid family members' in observance of the birth centenary of the father of the nation and the 46 national condolence day. Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter took the initiative to arrange this programme to pay respect and tribute to him.    photo: observer



