Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:22 AM
Home News

75 journalists received PM’s financial assistance

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MYMENSINGH, Aug 25:  A total of 75 journalists of Mymensingh district received Taka 7.50 lakh as financial assistant from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Md Enamul Haque handed over the cheques among them at a function at DC office.
Deputy Director of Local Government Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Alam, Vice President of Mymensingh Press Club AZM Imam Uddin Mukta, Secretary Babul Hossen, President of Mymensingh Union of journalists Ataul Karim, Secretary Meer Golam Mustafa, and President of Reporters Unity Musharaf Hossen, among others, were present at the event.    BSS


