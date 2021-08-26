Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home News

CU to take exams from Aug 31

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 25: The first, second and third year examinations of the Department of Development Studies, Department of Public Administration, Department of Islamic Studies and Department of Zoology of Chittagong University will start from August 31.
First year examinations of the Development Studies Department will start from September 8, Second year examinations from September 9 and Third year examinations from September 11.
The  First year examinations of the Public Administration Department will start from September 12 and  Second year examinations from September 14. The  First year examinations of the Islamic Studies Department will start from September 8.
The  First year (special) examinations of the Department of Zoology 2016 will start from 31 August.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Media talk show titled ÔSheikh Russel
75 journalists received PM’s financial assistance
CU to take exams from Aug 31
10-day Doa mahfil on Karbala ends in Chattogram
Engineers Club distributes food among poor
Mymensingh to get a modern bridge over Brahmaputra
US says 2,500 Americans evacuated from Kabul in past week
Iran: Japanese FM discusses nuclear deal, Afghanistan turmoil


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft