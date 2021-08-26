CU to take exams from Aug 31

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 25: The first, second and third year examinations of the Department of Development Studies, Department of Public Administration, Department of Islamic Studies and Department of Zoology of Chittagong University will start from August 31.

First year examinations of the Development Studies Department will start from September 8, Second year examinations from September 9 and Third year examinations from September 11.

The First year examinations of the Public Administration Department will start from September 12 and Second year examinations from September 14. The First year examinations of the Islamic Studies Department will start from September 8.

The First year (special) examinations of the Department of Zoology 2016 will start from 31 August.









