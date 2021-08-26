Banking Events

Community Bank Bangladesh Executive Committee Chairman and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) presiding over its 3rd Executive Committee meeting held at Police Headquarters in Dhaka recently. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and other Executive Committee members are also present. During the meeting important investment decisions were taken and discussion made on the different agenda of the Bank. photo: BankNRBC Bank Director AKM Mostafizur Rahman handing over a dummy cheque for Tk Tk.12 lakh to administrative officials of Uzirpur, Barisal, on Wednesday for the 600 helpless and distressed people of the area. From the fund 3ach family will receivedTk.2000 under special Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) programme for COVID-19 affected people. Besides, NRBC Bank has been providing health care and medical equipment to various hospitals and emergency workers in the country, an assortment of food items to the destitute and helpless people and providing scholarships to the poor meritorious students since beginning of the pandemic. In addition to traditional banking, Bank has launched a virtual 'Health Desk' with a call center to provide 24 hours healthcare to customers and the general people. photo: BankFirst Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) provided food assistance to corona affected people Md. Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Mayor, Rangpur City Corporation and Shis Md. Abu Hanifa, Manager of Rangpur Branch of the Bank along with other officials were present. photo: Bank