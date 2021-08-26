

MBL hold discussion on Bangabandhu’s life and works

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank joined the programme as chief guest and discussed on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the programme.

A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairman; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; Dr. Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, Chairman, Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Dr. Md. Rezaul Kabir Directors; spoke as special guests on the occasion.

Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury along with senior executives and Officers were also present.







