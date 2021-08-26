FTSE 100 female directors paid 73pc less than men

LONDON, Aug 25: Women directors at Britain's top companies earn almost three quarters less than their male counterparts, a study showed Monday.

A female director at one of the companies listed on London's FTSE 100 index earns an average £237,000 ($322,700, 275,700 euros) per year, according to research from New Street Consulting Group (NSCG).

That is almost 73 percent less than the average £875,900 earned by male directors at FTSE 100 businesses. The pay chasm is also far greater than the rest of the UK job market.

Men in Britain earn an average 15.5 percent more than women, according to recent official data published by the Office for National Statistics. -AFP







