‘E-comm guidelines crucial for vibrant digital economy’

Breaking international norms of operation most digital commerce platforms in the country are expanding business with unusual offers to customers to lure people towards their business portal for selling products under lucrative offers.

Experts working in this sector said due to unusual offers and receiving advance booking money they receive huge amount of money in their accounts within a short time. But, they then fail to deliver products or refund money under various pretexts.

As a result, allegations of massive irregularities and defrauding are spilling up against major e-commerce platforms including Evaly, Alesha Mart, E-Orange and Dhamaka.

Experts say once the government will implement the new 'Digital Commerce Operational Guidelines - 2021' and compel business portals to follow global norms, the number of allegations may come down if not to 'zero' in the future. The new guidelines including creation of an easy business environment will help flourish online e-commerce in the country like those in developed countries.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, in a seminar recently said e-commerce system saw a massive vibe in recent past. But, it lacks of transparency. Easy regulations, access to finance, inter-ministerial coordination, easy tax structure, cross border digital commerce trade facilitation are key to foster e-commerce in the country, he said.

"Despite some challenges the e-commerce sector is facing, government intervention and regulation and such other troubles, a sustainable environment will prevail soon in the sector," he said.

Faisul Alam, a tax advisor at FZCO Accountants - a UK a tax service partner with Amazon, told this correspondent that marketing tools like e-commerce platforms are available to grow e-commerce awareness are called 'Conversion Tools'.

The tools usually used for reviewing products as social media or sharing network platform, product recommendations, and featured video content designed to provide relevant information to the consumer.

Online marketing tools like Alibaba, Shophive and Shopsy don't promote any specific brand or product, but include these tools into their database to inform the user.

As the pandemic reshapes consumer behavior worldwide including Bangladesh, more people globally are shopping online and Bangladesh digital economy saw significant uptake in short time.

The FZCO Accountants said retail sales have spiked up, but this unprecedented upward curve has hidden the underlying macroeconomic and operational challenges. In a healthy e-commerce trading it's important to define the role of online portals and platforms that create the national online market. So, the mass level e-commerce sellers should have knowledge and understand these economic trends through online.

He said e-Commerce Association will hold various stakeholders accountable and strategize for the future of e-commerce development. Bangladesh ICT Division will be able to regulate e-commerce enterprises through various regulations such as maintaining a physical address and transparency in operation. These will help promote accountability and legislative economic growth.

Some e-commerce business entities including Daraz have been quietly laying the systemic groundwork in Bangladesh. Recently, Amazon has taken its VAT registration in Bangladesh as a non-resident company. Amazon can be a fulfillment center or warehouse in Bangladesh, he added.

The FZCO accountant emphasized on implementing the policy guidelines Bangladesh formed recently to ensure follow up of international norms and taking initiatives to help creating an environment to develop digital commerce industry. It will make digital economy a success.

