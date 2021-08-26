Video
Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral container ships

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

COPENHAGEN, Aug 24: Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk said Tuesday it was speeding up plans for an environment-friendly fleet with the order of eight carbon-neutral container vessels, a pioneering project in the highly-polluting industry.
Maersk said in a statement that it will introduce the "groundbreaking" ocean-going vessels, capable of operating on carbon-neutral methanol, in the first quarter of 2024.
The ships, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and equipped with dual fuel engines, will be able to each transport 16,000 containers, and will account for about three percent of the company's fleet.
The deal with HHI includes an option for four more vessels in 2025.
According to Maersk, the new ships will enable the company to reduce its annual CO2 emissions by about one million tonnes. Global maritime transport is more polluting than the aviation sector, according to the Higher Institute of Maritime Economics (Isemar).
It is responsible for 2.98 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, 2018 figures from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) show.
"The time to act is now, if we are to solve shipping's climate challenge," AP Moller-Maersk chief executive Soren Skou said in the statement.    -AFP


