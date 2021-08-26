Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Business

Next step of digital BD is cashless society: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Next step of digital BD is cashless society: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Next step of digital BD is cashless society: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Tuesday said that the next step of digital Bangladesh is building a cashless society to ensure transparency, accountability and mobility in financial transactions.
"The next dream of digital Bangladesh is to make a cashless society. The blaze service is a part of the cashless society," he said while inaugurating the blaze service as the chief guest at a virtual function.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Jamal Ahmed joined the function as special guests while Chairman of the Sonali Bank Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui gave the concluding remarks.
CEO and Managing Director of the Sonali Bank Limited Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan delivered the welcome speech.
The blaze service, a joint initiative of Sonali Bank, Homepay and ITCL, will reduce the tendency of sending money through "hundi" and will increase further the country's foreign exchange reserves, official sources said.
Through the service, the hard-earned money of expatriates from any part of the world will be able to send easily and safely within just five seconds in any time to the country through the blaze service.
Sonali Bank Limited is the first in the banking sector of Bangladesh to introduce such activities. As a result, expatriates will be able to send their money easily and the beneficiaries will be able to withdraw the money from their own banks quickly, the sources added.
In his speech, Joy said under the strong leadership and direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved significant success in the development of IT sector in the last 12 years as part of building a "Digital Bangladesh."
Information technology has changed the way of people's living and the economy around the world and the current situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has multiplied the need and importance of information technology, he added.
He informed that Bangladesh's economy has not faced impact of Covid-19 as the country adopted the digitization long ago. Due to digitization, he said, Bangladesh is performing well than the other countries during the Covid pandemic.
Bangladesh started various activities, including video conferencing and e-filling, long ago, just during the Covid pandemic, the country is actively utilizing it, he added.
In the last 12 years, the ICT Division has achieved unimaginable success in the banking sector and financial sector of Bangladesh, including financial inclusion, official sources said.
Due to information technology alone, there are now about 40 million mobile banking customers in the country and the daily turnover of mobile banking is around Tk2,300 crore. The monthly turnover under BEFTN, RTGS and BACH was Tk54,490 crore, Tk144,411 crore and Tk89,063 crore respectively. Besides, the monthly transactions through ATMs, POS and IBFT under NPSB amount is around Tk1,725 crore, Tk138 crore and Tk542 crore respectively, the sources added.
The country's 48 public-private banks have launched online services in addition to the conventional system. All banks are using electronic payment switches. Anyone can withdraw money from another bank using his ATM card.
E-commerce has spread widely in cities and villages. Already more than 500,000 customers have availed e-commerce services through "Ek-Shop."
"Ek-Shop" has included more than one million products on the platform with the aim of delivering the products of local artisans across the country.
According to the sources, Blaze is Bangladesh's first instant, 247, 365 days cross-border payment network. Blaze provides bank account deposit service to the leading 35 banks in Bangladesh in less than five seconds.  
Blaze's partners are global digital-only payment platforms that want an easy, safe, fast, and compliant way to transact with residents and businesses of one of the world's fastest-growing economies.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
MBL hold discussion on Bangabandhu’s life and works
FTSE 100 female directors paid 73pc less than men
Pope sends aid to disaster-hit people in BD, Haiti and Vietnam
Wartsila to deliver 40MW power plant in Bangladesh
Pioneer Insurance approves 30 per cent dividends
‘E-comm guidelines crucial for vibrant digital economy’
Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral container ships


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft