Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:21 AM
Home Business

Walmart opens delivery services for all businesses

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Aug 25: US shopping giant Walmart on Tuesday announced it was opening a delivery service for businesses, including other retailers, in its latest push to reposition itself and fend off Amazon's rise.
The chain announced it will make its logistics and transportation infrastructure, in which it has invested heavily in recent years, available to other stores through a service called Walmart GoLocal.
"We've worked hard to develop a reliable last-mile delivery program for our customers. Now, we're pleased to be able to use these capabilities to serve another set of customers -- local merchants," Tom Ward, a senior vice president for Walmart's US location, said in a press release.    -AFP


