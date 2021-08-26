Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire      
Home Business

Forex reserves hit record at $48.03b

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

Foreign currency reserves at Bangladesh Bank have exceeded record US$ 48 billion as of Wednesday. The increase can be attributed to speedy uptake of expatriate remittance and export earnings despite soaring covid-19 pandemic globally, Bangladesh Bank sources said.
AS per international standard, a country must have three month equivalent of reserves to meet import bills payment. Reserves at Bangladesh Bank soared to 48.03 billion at the end of Wednesday which is equivalent to Taka 4082.55 billion at Taka 85 per dollar exchange rate.
It is equivalent to eight month import bills. Earlier on February 21 reserves exceeded US$ 44 billion. It happened from steady rise in expatriate remittance in one hand and no major rise in import bills on the other amid the pandemic.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
MBL hold discussion on Bangabandhu’s life and works
FTSE 100 female directors paid 73pc less than men
Pope sends aid to disaster-hit people in BD, Haiti and Vietnam
Wartsila to deliver 40MW power plant in Bangladesh
Pioneer Insurance approves 30 per cent dividends
‘E-comm guidelines crucial for vibrant digital economy’
Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral container ships


Latest News
Child among 7 burnt in Mirpur house fire
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open
US, some others issue terror attack alert at Kabul airport
Global COVID cases remain high, but levelling off: WHO
Arrest warrant against Khandaker Mushtaq's son, grandson
BTRC starts blocking 'destructive' PUBG, Free Fire games
Deadline for filling up HSC form extended till August 31
UK to provide assistance to Bangladesh regarding climate change
India may be entering endemic stage: WHO
Gunman kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft