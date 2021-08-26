Forex reserves hit record at $48.03b

Foreign currency reserves at Bangladesh Bank have exceeded record US$ 48 billion as of Wednesday. The increase can be attributed to speedy uptake of expatriate remittance and export earnings despite soaring covid-19 pandemic globally, Bangladesh Bank sources said.

AS per international standard, a country must have three month equivalent of reserves to meet import bills payment. Reserves at Bangladesh Bank soared to 48.03 billion at the end of Wednesday which is equivalent to Taka 4082.55 billion at Taka 85 per dollar exchange rate.

It is equivalent to eight month import bills. Earlier on February 21 reserves exceeded US$ 44 billion. It happened from steady rise in expatriate remittance in one hand and no major rise in import bills on the other amid the pandemic.











