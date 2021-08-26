Tripura renews deal with BD for power export

In Tripura, in a significant development in the Indo-Bangla power trade agreement, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has renewed an agreement with Bangladesh government for power export that expired in March 2021 last.

Official sources said, the Bangladesh side was not interested in importing power from the North-Eastern state anymore as they have been assured some better deal by other power suppliers. But, after rounds of negotiations, the Bangladesh side showed a green signal to Tripura.

TSECL MD MS Kele said that in 2016, TSECL signed the deal with Bangladesh for the supply of 160 megawatts of power and the five-year agreement expired in March 2021.

After months-long negotiation, Bangladesh once again agreed to buy electricity from Tripura. He also said that the state is getting good rates from Bangladesh in comparison to the domestic rates. -AIR























