MyGP users now can enjoy cashback

Grameenphone (GP) users can now enjoy up to Tk 80 cashback upon their availing of various voice packs, bundle packs, data packs, and recharge offers through its dedicated mobile app - MyGP.

Powered by SSLCOMMERZ, the cashback feature has fast become a mainstay of the MyGP app, and the current campaign will be available till August 31, next, says a press release.

Users can enjoy cashback starting from Tk 7 to Tk 80, based on the type and volume of their purchases. Voice and bundle packs ranging from Tk 64 to Tk 307 are available with different validity periods, bonuses, and cashback. Data packs, from 1GB to 50GB, can also be purchased under this offer to enjoy rewarding bonuses and cashback. A detailed description of the offers can be found at - https://mygp.li/cbaug.

MyGP Customers can enjoy this offer upon recharging through any payment method available at the app. The offer shall be applicable for recharges made using MyGP only. Recharge from any other online channels or physical retail outlets shall not be applicable. All GP (except Skitto) customers can obtain this offer. Users can avail this offer as many times as they want.













