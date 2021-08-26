DSE MD receives receives Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market Executive President



Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Managing Director Tarique Amin Bhuiyan receives Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) Executive President Prof Dr Mahmuda Akhtar (3rd from right), when the latter calls on the former in presence of BICM Director Wazis Hasan Shah, BICM Public Relations Officer Khaleda Jesmin Mithila and DSE Training Academy Senior Manager and Head Mohammad Roni Islam at the DSE Tower at Nikunja in the capital on Wednesday.