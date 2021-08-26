Stocks halts 3-day rising streak on profit taking

Stocks halted a three-day rising streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 5.92 points or 0.08 per cent to 6,878, after gaining 124 points in the past three straight sessions. The DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies, fell 3.86 points to 2,459 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.27 points to 1,493 at the close of the trading.

Turnover was Tk 25.70 billion on the DSE, down 7.0 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 27.62 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 196 declined, 152 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco, the flagship company of Beximco Group, topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 873 million changing hands, closely followed by Islamic Finance (Tk 860 million), LankaBangla Finance (Tk 809 million), Shahjibazar Power (Tk 661 million) and Power Gris Company (Tk 472 million). CVO Petrochemicals Refinery was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while HR Textile was the worst loser, losing 5.56 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI lost 7.50 points to 20,057 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 4.77 points to 12,024 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 158 declined, 139 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 36.25 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.0 billion.









