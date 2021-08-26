Govt seeks investment in food processing marketing

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque called on the country's big companies to invest in processing and proper marketing of agricultural products.

He said Bangladesh witnessed record production of rice and other crop but the supply and sale of the products was somewhat disrupted in the prolonged pandemic.

"If the big companies do not move forward in the agricultural process, it will not be possible to build a fair and sustainable marketing system," said the Minister.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled 'Ensuring Food Security and Supply in pandemic' organized Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) over virtual platform on Wednesday.

The Minister further said that if the production was a little higher then there was a problem in marketing. This year mango and potato production was higher, but the prices remained low.

At present farmers are not able to sell potatoes. If mango juice, jelly, potato chips etc. could be prepared in large quantities by processing, marketing would not be a problem, Abdur Razzaque said. He said due to unplanned marketing farmers are also not getting good prices. In this case, FBCCI and DCCI have to come forward to invest in agricultural processing.

Food Secretary Moshammat Nazman Ara Khanum, BSTI Director General Md. Nazrul Anwar, Chairman of the Kernel Foundation Saleh Ahmed, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, Senior Vice President NKA Mubin, NATP Adviser Mahbub Alam, Foodpanda Managing Director Ambarin Reza and others spoke on the webinar. The main article was presented by Professor of Bangladesh Agricultural University Borhan Uddin.

The Agriculture Minister further said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was working with utmost importance to ensure safe and quality food. In this case, BSTI and Bangladesh Safe Food Authority have to play a stronger role.

The Minister said a project worth Tk1.56 billion has been approved by the ECNEC to modernize the 'Central Packing House' at Shampur in Dhaka to increase exports of agricultural products and ensure export of quality products.







