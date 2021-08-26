Video
Home Business

US dollar tops Tk 85 as import payment surges

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Correspondent

The US dollar has become stronger against the country's local currency taka on the interbank money market with the exchange rate exceeding Tk 85 amid the recent surge in import payments after the relaxation of the Covid restrictions in the country.
The exchange rate of increased to Tk 85.01 on Tuesday after remaining stable at around Tk 84.8 for around one year. The US currency was traded at Tk 85.1 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Asked about the appreciation of dollar in interbank money market, BB executive director and spokesperson Md Serajul Islam told The Daily Observer that the central bank usually takes its stance regarding the exchange rate of the US dollar based on market demand and supply situation.
The BB increases supply when demand increases while it purchases the greenbacks from the market when demand falls, he said. The BB in the recent time has supplied around $50 million to several banks in the market as demand increased to settle import bills, he said.
He also said that imports of capital machinery and industrial inputs have been increasing gradually and so the demand for the US dollar is also rising. To a question whether there was any intention to benefit exporter or remitters by appreciation of US dollar value, Serajul Islam said, 'It is normal that the exporters will get benefit out of the situation when the demand for dollar increases in the market.'
Before the rebound in dollar demand, the central bank has been on the reserve building mood since the outbreak of coronavirus amid a drastic fall in import payments against a moderate export earnings and record inflow of remittance.
As a result, the country's reserve increased to $46.3 billion on June 30, 2021 from $33 billion before the coronavirus outbreak in the country in March 8, 2020.
Immediately before the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the exchange rate of the US dollar was Tk 84.95 but the rate gradually declined to Tk 84.8.  Amid heavy purchasing of the dollar by the central bank from banks during the dull import situation, the rate remained around stable below Tk 85.
The exchange rate appreciated by 9.45 per cent or Tk 7.35 from Tk 77.75 in January, 2014. Keeping the country's competitiveness on the global market intact was a major reason for the BB's policy stance to allow the depreciation of the US dollar in the interbank money market.


